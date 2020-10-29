Fondul Proprietatea requests new selection process for appointment of Board Members at Bucharest Airports

Fondul Proprietatea requests new selection process for appointment of Board Members at Bucharest Airports. Fondul Proprietatea (“the Fund”) expresses its concerns with the outcome of the selection process for the appointment of 4-year mandate Board members to Bucharest Airports. The selection process has not been consistent or rigorous and thus produced nominations that are not credible. Shareholders (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]