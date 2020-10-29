Iohannis: There is need to increase funding available to increase vaccine supply sources



President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that once the anti-COVID vaccine is available, it will be provided to EU member states and stressed the need to increase funding available under the Emergency Support Instrument to allow the increase of vaccine supply sources. "With regard to the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, once it becomes available, we hope that it will be provided to all Member States as soon as possible. However, there is a need - and I will emphasize this - to increase the funding available under the Emergency Support Instrument to allow the increase of vaccine supply sources," said President Iohannis, at the Cotroceni presidential Palace. The head of state will participate in the videoconference with the members of the European Council on the measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)