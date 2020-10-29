Minister Aurescu, at OECD reunion, sends message of solidarity with the French people

Minister Aurescu, at OECD reunion, sends message of solidarity with the French people. Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday sent a message of solidarity with the French people, expressing his revolt over the attacks in France, Romania’s strategic partner, firmly condemning these inhumane actions committed against innocent people. Solutions to overcome the global crisis generated by (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]