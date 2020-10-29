President Iohannis: Once the anti-COVID vaccine is available, it will be provided to EU member states



President Iohannis: Once the anti-COVID vaccine is available, it will be provided to EU member states.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that once the anti-COVID vaccine is available, it will be provided to EU member states and stressed the need to increase funding available under the Emergency Support Instrument to allow the increase of vaccine supply sources. “With regard to the (...)