PM Orban reacts to allegations about too little COVID-19 testing in certain counties: It’s a baseless theory



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban reacted on Thursday evening to allegations about too little COVID-19 testing in certain counties, stating that this is “a baseless theory”, that the testing capacity has increased and tests are performed as per the case definition. “I saw the articles written by some (...)