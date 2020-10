Romania’s reformist block USR-PLUS unveils ruling strategy

Romania’s reformist block USR-PLUS unveils ruling strategy. The leaders of the Romanian reformist block USR-PLUS, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, presented on Thursday, October 29, the alliance's ruling strategy. The program contains 40 commitments, including banning convicted persons from holding public positions, abolishing special pensions, reducing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]