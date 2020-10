Wizz Air expands in Romania as local airlines suffer

Wizz Air expands in Romania as local airlines suffer. Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air, the biggest air carrier in Romania by number of passengers, opened on Thursday, October 29, a new base in the Eastern Romania city of Bacau. Wizz Air will operate 13 routes to six countries from Bacau and put up for sale 5,000 tickets at a price of RON 39 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]