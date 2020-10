Orange Romania posts 2.1% lower revenues in Q3

Orange Romania posts 2.1% lower revenues in Q3. Orange Romania, the biggest telecom group on the local market, reported that its turnover decreased by 2.1% in the third quarter (Q3) to EUR 273.1 million. "Although we are going through a period of crisis, with multiple uncertainties, we saw a slight recovery in consumption in the third (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]