OMV Petrom falls into red in Q3 on low oil and gas prices

OMV Petrom (SNP), the largest energy company in Romania, recorded a net loss of RON 41 million (EUR 8.5 mln) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020 as the sales declined by one-quarter year-on-year, according to the quarterly results released on October 28. In Q2, the group's net profit had