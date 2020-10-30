Romanian FinMin: more interest rate and liquidity stimuli still possible

Romanian FinMin: more interest rate and liquidity stimuli still possible. Romania still has resources to use interest rate cuts and liquidity injections to stimulate the real economy sector, finance minister Florin Citu said in an interview for Radio Guerrilla on October 28, Agerpres reported. The interest rate, in particular, is one of the instruments Romania [as a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]