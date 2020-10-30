Romanian companies reportedly borrowed EUR 3 bln under Govt. backed program
Romanian small and medium-sized companies received loans totaling RON 15 billion (EUR 3 bln) under the Government-backed IMM Invest program, announced Dumitru Nancu, general manager of the body that manages the program - the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (...)
