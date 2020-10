Retailer Dm Drogerie Markt Opened Five Stores in 2020, One More to Go



Retailer dm drogerie markt has opened five new stores and closed one this year, so it now has 113 stores. Last year, it opened about ten stores, in street front locations, shopping centers and retail parks.