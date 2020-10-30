|
Insurance Market Posts 51% Rise in Net Profit to RON100.9M in H1
Oct 30, 2020
Insurance Market Posts 51% Rise in Net Profit to RON100.9M in H1.
The insurance market ended the first half with 100.9 million lei profit, 51% more than in the year-ago period, Financial Supervisory authority (ASF) data show.
|
