Ryanair adds Bucharest-Manchester route to its Summer 2021 schedule

Ryanair adds Bucharest-Manchester route to its Summer 2021 schedule. Low-cost airline Ryanair announced that it would operate a new Bucharest route to Manchester starting March 29, 2021, as part of its Bucharest Summer 2021 schedule. The airline will have three flights per week on this route. Customers in Bucharest can now book flights to Manchester as far out (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]