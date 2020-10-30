Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow

Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow. Blue Air, the biggest Romanian airline, announced it would move its Bucharest-London flights from Luton Airport to Heathrow Airport starting December 1. This is a significant move, given that most low-cost operators use the Luton, Stansted or Southend airports instead of Heathrow, because of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]