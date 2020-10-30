Mayor Nicusor Dan says Bucharest will not hold Christmas market this year

The Christmas market will not be organized this winter in Bucharest due to the coronavirus crisis and the health situation in the capital, general mayor Nicusor Dan said on Thursday, October 29. "We will not have a Christmas market this winter because we are in an exceptional health situation. (...)