(P) Comment: The top 3 key skills to be developed by the current leaders
Oct 30, 2020
(P) Comment: The top 3 key skills to be developed by the current leaders.
Insights from the perspective of an Executive Head-Hunter in Romania In our profession we speak daily with senior management, our clients, and candidates. Of course, COVID and its implications are still a hot topic: what are the considerations, the plans, and the required changes for coming out (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]