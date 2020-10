Watch: Two stags fight for dominance in central Romania forest

Watch: Two stags fight for dominance in central Romania forest. Two stags’ fight for dominance was caught on camera in the forests of Brasov county, in central Romania. Regia Padurilor Kronstadt (the Kronstadt Local Forest Directorate) shared the video on Facebook. “The forests of Brasov are full of life, and in October, the stags are kings. This is their (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]