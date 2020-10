Colliers: Over 90% of Office Tenants Paid Rent on Time in 3Q

Colliers: Over 90% of Office Tenants Paid Rent on Time in 3Q. Most office tenants paid their due rent on time in the third quarter even though many companies worked in a hybrid system of work-from-home and work-from-office, Colliers International said Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]