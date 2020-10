Romania sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases

Romania sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases. Romanian officials confirmed 6,546 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily count registered in the country since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania so far reached 235,586 on Friday, October 30.