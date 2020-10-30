US Ambassador Zuckerman: Romania is on track to become a European leader in finance, industry, agriculture, science and the arts



A healthy entrepreneurial environment is a key element in building and consolidating democracy, and Romania can be a world leader and a role model for countries in the region, the US ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, said on Friday, on the occasion of his participation in the “National (...)