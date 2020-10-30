Bucharest General Mayor: Schools should remain closed until the incidence of COVID-19 is less than 3 per thousand inhabitants
Oct 30, 2020
Bucharest General Mayor: Schools should remain closed until the incidence of COVID-19 is less than 3 per thousand inhabitants.
The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, supports the measure that the schools in Bucharest should remain closed until the incidence of COVID-19 is less than 3 per thousand inhabitants. “Children are transmitters of this disease. (…) We also have the problem in Bucharest of schools that (...)
