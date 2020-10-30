GCS: Romania records new 6.546 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections, 103 fatalities, 917 patients in ICUs

GCS: Romania records new 6.546 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections, 103 fatalities, 917 patients in ICUs. A number of 6,546 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 has been recorded, compared to the last report, following 36,335 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of Friday, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]