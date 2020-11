Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19. Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently second in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, is infected with COVID-19. She made the announcement on her Twitter account. “Hi, everyone! I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]