French Ambassador Laurence Auer: Islamist terrorist attacks, outbreak of indescribable violence

French Ambassador Laurence Auer: Islamist terrorist attacks, outbreak of indescribable violence. France has witnessed two Islamist terrorist attacks in the past two weeks, an outbreak of indescribable violence, French Ambassador to Romania Laurence Auer said, adding that her country will not give in to "any spirit of terror". "First, a teacher, Samuel Paty, was killed while doing his job, teaching the students. Yesterday, again, in a church in Nice, a knife attack by a terrorist killed three innocent people. As the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron also said, through these coward attacks, the whole nation was attacked," Laurence Auer told AGERPRES. She stressed the importance of freedom of expression and respect for life. "We receive the solidarity of our partner countries and friends with gratitude. We feel united in saying that we will not give in to any spirit of terror. Our sheer determination is to remember our values of freedom of expression and respect for life," Laurence Auer specified.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]