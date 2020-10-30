 
October 30, 2020

Rates for landlines drop by 30 pct starting November 1, 2020
The rates for completing calls on landlines will drop starting with November 1, 2020 and market operators will be able to apply a rate of maximum 0.098 eurocents/minute, the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) informs. "Starting with November 1, 2020 the reduction by 30 pct of the maximum rate for completing calls with landlines imposed by ANCOM enters into force, the maximum rate being capped at 0.098 eurocents/minute. The regulatory measure of the Authority is applied to interconnection agreements with landline operators with significant market power, and is to be reflected in the price paid by end users depending on the commercial policies of each operator," notes the telecom watchdog. The new maximum tariff will be applied to national calls, calls initiated in the European Economic Area (EEA), as well as in the case of calls initiated in markets outside the EEA, if the international agreements in force do not allow the institution of a different rate regime. According to the quoted source, the Authority's regulation regarding the maximum rate of 0.098 eurocents/minute for completing calls on fixed terminals followed the European consultation protocol, being communicated on August 3, 2020 to the European Commission (EC), the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) and the national regulation authorities of the other member states of the European Union.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

