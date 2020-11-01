 
November 1, 2020

PM Orban: We are evaluating possible measures; Romania is not in situation of other countries
Bucharest, Nov 1 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday at the National Arena that Romania is not in the situation of other European countries that have imposed restrictions due to the dramatic increase in the number of coronavirus cases, but stressed that "we are evaluating possible measures." Present on Sunday at the National Arena, where a call center of Bucharest Public Health Directorate was set up, Orban was asked by journalists if additional measures would be taken by the authorities. "The National Emergencies Committee (CNSU) usually convenes on Monday for the weekly update of the situation with the countries and for, possibly, the adoption of other measures that are necessary. We are evaluating possible measures. If we take any additional decision, we will make it public (...) For now, I have told you, we are analyzing the effects of the measures we have already taken to extend the state of alert," Orban said. The prime minister stressed that Romania is not in the situation of other countries in terms of number of infections. "The measures taken by different European countries have been taken following a dramatic increase in the number of cases. Romania, for example, is not in the situation of other countries in terms of the number of infections and especially in terms of rate of increase in the number of daily infections. We have forecast such measures. Look at the measures taken by Germany: closing restaurants, theaters. We have closed such activities everywhere where the rate of three per thousand has been exceeded. We have banned from the extension of the state of emergency private events such as weddings, christenings, festive meals and other activities that gather a lot of people in a place and where the rules of sanitary protection are not observed.We have taken such measures, but the measures are conditioned by the exceeding of a certain index of virus spreading within the community (...) So we have such measures in place. Of course many are presented as ... lockdown - now the term is fashionable. It is not! Lockdown is, for example, what Israel did, which closed all unnecessary activities and introduced traffic restrictions. And in terms of traffic restrictions, traffic restrictions were introduced in three countries, but at night they were introduced after 22:00 and, obviously, where there was indeed a very large increase in the number of cases," the prime minister pointed out. In connection with the situation in Bucharest, Orban specified that an evaluation of the measures that were adopted almost two weeks ago will be carried out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi)

