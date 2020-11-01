Cushman & Wakefield Echinox consolidates its Land & Industrial department and closes a new transaction with Sameday

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox consolidates its Land & Industrial department and closes a new transaction with Sameday. Cushman & Wakefield Echinox continues to consolidate its Land & Industrial department by recruiting Ștefan Surcel and closes a new transaction with Sameday, this being the second leasing contract intermediated for the courier company in recent months. With four years of experience in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]