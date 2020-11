Romania: Absolute record of new cases of COVID-19: over 7.700 infected people, 1.000 in intensive care

Romania: Absolute record of new cases of COVID-19: over 7.700 infected people, 1.000 in intensive care. The authorities have announced on Tuesday a new record of cases of COVID-19: over 7.700 Romanians were confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours and 120 lost the fight with the new virus. There are almost 1.000 patients in intensive care (...) [Read the article in Mediafax]