Dozens of SANITAS unionized workers participate in “Exhaustion March” in front of Gov't building

Dozens of SANITAS unionized workers participate in “Exhaustion March” in front of Gov't building. A few dozen health and social assistance employees, unionized workers under the SANITAS Federation, have participated on Tuesday in a protest in Victoria Square, in front of the Victoria governmental Palace, titled the “Exhaustion March”, displeased by what they call “incoherent crisis strategies” (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]