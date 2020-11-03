GCS reports 7.733 new of cases SARS-CoV-2 infections in Romania; total number hits 258.437, death toll reaches 7.153

GCS reports 7.733 new of cases SARS-CoV-2 infections in Romania; total number hits 258.437, death toll reaches 7.153. As many as 7,733 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 has been recorded, compared to the last report, following 30,336 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Tuesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. As of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]