SkyTower launches the SkyCreatives program and becomes an open source for young artists

SkyTower launches the SkyCreatives program and becomes an open source for young artists. SkyTower, the tallest building in Romania, launches the SkyCreatives program – an open source for young artists who need an iconic location for their artistic and start-up projects. This is a first step in SkyTower's strategy to support and develop both artistic and business communities. Through (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]