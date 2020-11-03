Telekom Romania launches the 11th edition of the “Telekom Scholarships” program

Telekom Romania launches the 11th edition of the “Telekom Scholarships” program. The 11th edition of “Telekom Scholarships” program addresses first year students, enrolled in a state university in Romania, in the field of Sciences. Five students will benefit from a 2,230 lei monthly scholarship, offered during January – June and October – December 2021. Over 2,300 applicants, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]