Western RO: Timișoara mayor says city unlikely to avoid quarantine

Western RO: Timișoara mayor says city unlikely to avoid quarantine. As the city is approaching an infection rate of 6 per 1,000 inhabitants, it is “highly unlikely” that Timișoara can avoid entering quarantine, mayor Dominic Fritz said at a press conference on November 3. “Unfortunately, I have to say that it is highly unlikely that we can avoid quarantining the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]