Unirea Shopping Center Net Profit Halves YoY To RON7.1M In January-June 2020

Unirea Shopping Center Net Profit Halves YoY To RON7.1M In January-June 2020. Unirea Shopping Center (SCDM.RO), which operates two retail centers in Bucharest and Brasov, ended the first half of 2020 with a net profit of RON7.1 million, half the level reported in the same period in 2019, and a sales turnover of RON30.08 million, up 6.3% on the year, per ZF calculations (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]