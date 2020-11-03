The post-Brexit agreement appears to be work-in-progress, even though the transition period will soon come to an end. What will be different in 2021?



The post-Brexit agreement appears to be work-in-progress, even though the transition period will soon come to an end. What will be different in 2021?.

Opinion by Vlad Boeriu, Tax and Legal Partner-in-Charge, Deloitte Romania The withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union, even though seems closer and closer to completion, continues to create confusion regarding the terms under which the relationship between the two entities will (...)