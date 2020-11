Golden Foods Snacks Sells RON4M Worth Of Bonds At 9% Interest/Year, 3-Year Maturity

Golden Foods Snacks Sells RON4M Worth Of Bonds At 9% Interest/Year, 3-Year Maturity. Golden Foods Snacks, which produces, packages and distributes sunflower seeds, peanuts and hazelnuts under the Elmas brand, said Tuesday in a stock market report that it successfully completed a new corporate bond offering, managing to attract RON4 million from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]