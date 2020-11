Huawei complains to EC about Romania’s planned 5G security rules

Huawei complains to EC about Romania’s planned 5G security rules. The proposed 5G security rules in Poland and Romania "are predicated on several violations of EU law," Huawei said in a letter sent to EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager on September 11. The company also complained about the bilateral "joint declarations" that Warsaw and Bucharest signed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]