Alstom wins contract to supply trains for new subway line in Bucharest. French group Alstom has won a contract worth EUR 100 million to deliver 13 trains for the new subway line (M5) recently opened in Bucharest after five years of delays. The company must deliver the first train within 29 months, News.ro reported. The other 12 trains of the first lot will come (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]