Romanian snack producer raises another RON 4 mln with bond issue

Romanian snack producer raises another RON 4 mln with bond issue. Romanian snacks producer Golden Foods, which produces and sells nuts and seeds under the Elmas brand, raised RON 4 million (EUR 825,000) from the local capital market with a new bond issue. The bonds have a maturity of three years and offer a yearly coupon of 9%, payable quarterly, Profit.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]