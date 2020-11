Romanian dairy producer raises EUR 3 mln with bond issue

Romanian dairy producer raises EUR 3 mln with bond issue. Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta, which owns the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, has finalized a private bond placement through which it raised EUR 3 million. The bonds, which reach maturity in 2025, offer a yearly interest rate of 5.25%, News.ro reported. The bonds will be listed on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]