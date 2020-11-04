Romanian entrepreneurs invest EUR 300,000 in digital & tech real estate startup

Romanian entrepreneurs invest EUR 300,000 in digital & tech real estate startup. Alexandru Boghiu and Radu Gogoasa, two Romanian entrepreneurs with experience in tech, real estate and product development, have invested over EUR 300,000 in launching The Mavers, a digital & tech startup on the real estate market. The company will focus on three main pillars: data science (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]