Romania's transport minister tests positive for Covid-19Transport minister Lucian Bode is infected with Covid-19. He made the announcement on Facebook, on Wednesday, November 4. He is the second Government member to test positive for Covid-19, after economy minister Virgil Popescu. Bode said the test was done as part of a regular evaluation and (...)
Romania Retail Sales Grow 0.4% on Month in SeptemberRetail sales in Romania grew 0.4% on the month in September and 1.7% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, as sales of non-food items grew 5.3%, fuel sales dropped 3.1% and food sales dropped 3%, data from the country’s statistics institute showed (...)
Three podium finishes for Romanians at Poland Open wrestling tournamentRomanian athletes grabbed three wrestling medals on Wednesday in Warsaw on the first day of the Poland Open wrestling tournament, the first international event in which they are taking part after a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Razvan Kovacs won in the 57-kg category, followed (...)
BRD Profit Falls 43% in Jan-Sept, to RON719MBRD Groupe Societe Generale (BRD.RO), the third largest bank in Romania by assets, on Thursday reported a net profit of RON719 million, for the first nine months of 202, down 43% on the year.