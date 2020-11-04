First COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Romania in Q1 2021, president says

First COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Romania in Q1 2021, president says. The Romanian authorities expect the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Romania in the first quarter of 2021, president Klaus Iohannis said. According to him, Romania is set to receive more than 10 million doses of vaccine from those contracted by the European Commission. "We're all (...)