Dacia Reveals Prices for New Logan, Sandero, Sandero Stepway Models. Prices for new Dacia models start from EUR8,400 including VAT for the new Logan, EUR8,600 for the new Sandero, and EUR12,050 for the new Sandero Stepway, the carmaker announced Wednesday. [Read the article in Mediafax]