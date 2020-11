Romania to celebrate National Bicycle Day in June

Romania to celebrate National Bicycle Day in June. The National Bicycle Day is to be celebrated on June 3 in Romania, according to a draft bill adopted by the Chamber of Deputies. The deputies had the final vote, and the bill will now go to president Klaus Iohannis for promulgation, according to News.ro. To mark this day, the central and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]