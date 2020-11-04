Transport minister says Bucharest’s railway link to the airport will be put into operation next month



The new railway line connecting Bucharest’s largest train station Gara de Nord to the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni will be put into operation on December 12, transport minister Lucian Bode said. A one-way journey on this route will take between 15 and 17 minutes. The new route (...)