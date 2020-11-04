GCS: 8.651 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections registered in Romania in 24 hrs, total number hits 267.088, death toll reaches 7.419

As many as 8,651 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded, compared to the previous report, following 35,964 tests carried at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]