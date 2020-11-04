 
OTP Leasing provides funding through the SME Leasing program for local companies
OTP Leasing provides funding through the SME Leasing program for local companies.

OTP Leasing Romania, part of the OTP banking group, supports the local SMEs through the SME Leasing program, developed by the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM) and the Ministry of Public Finance. Under the program’s umbrella, OTP Leasing will provide (...)

