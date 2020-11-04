Colliers: Almost a third of retailers had similar or higher sales compared to 2019, although 85% of them experienced a decrease in traffic this year



Colliers: Almost a third of retailers had similar or higher sales compared to 2019, although 85% of them experienced a decrease in traffic this year.

The retail segment was arguably one of the worst hit among real estate markets, considering the lockdown during the emergency state, but now consumption is already above pre-crisis highs, though in a different structure. All retail players that have online sales expect that this channel will (...)